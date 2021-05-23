Corona turns children into orphans

Cases reported from Sangareddy and Siddipet

The corona pandemic has been devastating families in such a way that they may not return to normalcy for at least the next one or two decades — losing bread earners in the family, having minor children who could not come to the rescue leaving the women in these families in a helpless condition. In some cases the children lost both parents forcing extended family members to take the responsibility of the orphan children. In a case in Nanganoor mandal of Siddipet district, two children lost their parents and presently are in the care of their grandmother.

Siddipet district has reported three such cases from Siddipet, Nanganoor and Gajwel mandals. The officials are holding a survey in villages to identify children who lost their parents.

Gangadhar (name changed) is from a village in Munipally mandal in Sangareddy district. His mother died of ill-health about three years ago and his father reportedly married another woman and had since been neglecting the boy. Recently his father died and relatives from father’s side disowned him, except informing that his father died. Now the boy is staying with his mother’s sister.

Marelli Shekhar was 35 years old and vice president of Jukal village in Naraynakhed mandal. He lost his father in childhood.

He was married to Sujatha and had two children Bharat and Jaswant, who were in 7th and 5th classes respectively in a local private school. Shekhar recently tested positive and died while undergoing treatment at Sangareddy government hospital.

For the family of Bejagam Anjaneyulu, a 35-year-old small trader from Pothulaboguda village in Shivampet mandal, they not only lost the head of the family but also had a debt of ₹7 lakh that cost for the treatment for Anjaneyulu who tested positive and died. Now his wife Rani is left with two children and mother-in- law to care for.

“We are conducting a survey to identify such children,” said an officer.