Corona spreads into Jagtial rural areas

JAGTIAL

24 May 2020 00:04 IST

No supervision on movements of Maharashtra returnees

The spread of coronavirus pandemic from the cities to the rural areas with about 32 positive cases being reported from various villages in Jagtial district has become a cause of concern for the district authorities.

The district medical and health authorities are on the edge fearing a spike in positive cases as several thousands of migrants had returned from the worst-affected Maharashtra, mostly from Mumbai. Though the authorities had home-quarantined majority of the migrants, it was alleged that they had moved about free in the villages as there was no supervision.

In a fresh spike, nine persons tested positive and were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Among them, five persons, four of them from a single family, were from Buggaram mandal. In Kodimial mandal, father-son duo tested positive. One person each from Dharmapuri and Kathalapur mandal also tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

In Choppadandi mandal in Karimnagar district, two persons, who returned from Mumbai, tested positive. The medical authorities rushed to the village and took up sanitisation programme with the support of municipal authorities and screened hundreds of villagers by using infrared thermometer.

Resolution passed

Following the news of the virus spreading in Choppadandi mandal, villagers of Vedurugatta in the mandal passed a resolution stating that they would not visit the mandal headquarters and tom-tomed the resolution.

The authorities were visiting the villages and collecting details of primary contacts of positive patients and sending them to quarantine centres . In some villages, the police were monitoring the movement of quarantined persons by collecting their phone numbers.