Corona spread contained: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrashkhar Rao has expressed satisfaction that coronavirus spread had been on the decrease in the State due to total implementation of the lockdown.

Mr. Rao said that if people extended their support to the lockdown for some more days and follow the guidelines provided by the government on containment of the virus, the situation would further improve for the better. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with the CMs through video conference on Monday and then the situation in the country would be known.

He held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday on the implementation of the lockdown, measures taken to contain spread of the virus and other issues. Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, and principal secretaries Narsing Rao, Shanta Kumari and Ramakrishna Rao participated.

Mr. Rao reviewed the situation in Hyderabad and other areas. He enquired about the assistance given in the containment centres and instructed that the essential commodities should be supplied at the centres so that people were not put to suffering. He also inquired about the treatment given to those admitted with coronavirus in the Gandhi Hospital.

He felt that the death rate caused by coronavirus in the State was far less than the national average, which was some solace to the State. “If the present lockdown continues for some time, people maintain their personal hygenie and take precautions, the virus spread will totally come down in the days to come,” he pointed out.

“The Prime Minister will have a video conference with all the Chief Ministers in the country. The Chief Ministers will explain situation in their states at the conference. There will be some estimate on the situation in the country and in the states. Opinions on the next plan of action will also figure at Monday’s conference. Hence there will be clarity on future course of action,” the Chief Minister said.