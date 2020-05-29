Corona robs the sheen off a milestone event

On Friday the grand event of pumping Godavari water from Murkook pump-house to Kondapochammasagar in Mulugu mandal was the realisation of a long-cherished dream of seeing Godavari waters in the parched lands of erstwhile Medak district.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy switched on the motors to lift water to Kondapochammasagar. The event was participated by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Lok Sabha Member K. Prabhakar Reddy and others.

According to the original plan, at the time of proposed pumping of water to Ranganaik Sagar, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) planned to have lakhs of farmers participating in the event to mark the pumping of water.

Even Mr. Chandasekhar Rao himself explained that they were unable to hold the programme in grand manner due to the coronavirus pandemic and they have to follow the protocols to arrest the spread of virus.

On Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao held a press conference at Gajwel and urged the public not to attend the inauguration programme and made it clear that it would be conducted with limited participation.

Even after Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao left Murkook only few persons were there on the bund of Kondapochammasagar to see the reservoir.