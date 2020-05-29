Hyderabad

Corona robs the sheen off a milestone event

Sparse crowd gather to watch the Godavari water released from Mallannasagar to Kondapochammasagar at Gajwel in Siddipet district on Friday.

Sparse crowd gather to watch the Godavari water released from Mallannasagar to Kondapochammasagar at Gajwel in Siddipet district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Very limited numbers participate in the major event

On Friday the grand event of pumping Godavari water from Murkook pump-house to Kondapochammasagar in Mulugu mandal was the realisation of a long-cherished dream of seeing Godavari waters in the parched lands of erstwhile Medak district.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy switched on the motors to lift water to Kondapochammasagar. The event was participated by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Lok Sabha Member K. Prabhakar Reddy and others.

According to the original plan, at the time of proposed pumping of water to Ranganaik Sagar, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) planned to have lakhs of farmers participating in the event to mark the pumping of water.

Even Mr. Chandasekhar Rao himself explained that they were unable to hold the programme in grand manner due to the coronavirus pandemic and they have to follow the protocols to arrest the spread of virus.

On Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao held a press conference at Gajwel and urged the public not to attend the inauguration programme and made it clear that it would be conducted with limited participation.

Even after Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao left Murkook only few persons were there on the bund of Kondapochammasagar to see the reservoir.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 9:29:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/corona-robs-the-sheen-off-a-milestone-event/article31704772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY