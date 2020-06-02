Corona mutes Telangana Formation Day celebrations

With the coronavirus threat looming large, the Telangana State Formation Day became a low-key affair on Tuesday. Officials across the State ensured that the number of persons attending the celebrations was limited. Similarly, there was no parade by the police and other department personnel exhibiting the achievements of the departments.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao hoisted the national flag at Siddipet followed by Home Minister Mahmood Ali at Sangareddy and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Medak.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Harish Rao said the dreams of people of Telangana were coming true and as promised during the celebrations last year, Godavari water had reached Kondapochammasagar reservoir by scaling a height of 618 metres.

In unified Adilabad district, after hoisting the tricolour, homage was paid to Telangana martyrs and statues of Telangana Talli and stalwarts like Professor K. Jayashankar were garlanded. Government whips Gampa Goverdhan, Arikepudi Gandhi and Balka Suman were chief guests at the function held at Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

At Nirmal, Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy hoisted the national tricolour.

No distancing

At the celebrations, however, social distancing norms were violated. Even chief guest Gampa Goverdhan, Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, and ZP chairman Janardhan Rathod violated the norms.

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy and Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy unfurled the tri-colour flag at the Collectorate in Nizamabad and in Kamareddy respectively. They earlier led the officials and non-officials in paying homage to Telangana martyrs.

In Kamareddy P. Srinivas Reddy garlanded the statues of Police Kistaiah and Chakali Ilamma.

In Nalgonda Chairman of the Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy led the celebrations by placing a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial in the town.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil and Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath were present.

In Suryapet Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy along with District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and others participated in the celebration.

In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Aler MLA and Government Whip G. Sunitha along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran led the simple celebration.