Watch | 'Corona car’ spreads awareness on the pandemic

The 'Corona car' is now out on the streets of Hyderabad. It resembles the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic.



It aims to increase awareness around the COVID-19 outbreak. The car was designed by Sudhakar Yadav, who runs a printing business. It is a single-seater vehicle.



It has six wheels and can go up to a speed of 40 kmph. The car is propelled by a 100cc engine. It is made of fluorescent-green fibre with red crown-like spikes of the virus.



The Hyderabad Police has also supported this initiative. Yadav plans to donate the vehicle to local authorities to maximise its use.



He was inspired by the virus-shaped helmets worn by police in other parts of the country. The purpose, he says, is to implore people to stay indoors