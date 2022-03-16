Corbevax supplies to Centre at ₹145 a dose, priced ₹800 for private market

Biological E says 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are ready for use

As India began inoculating children aged 12-14 years against COVID-19 with Corbevax, manufacturer Biological E. said it has priced the vaccine for private market at ₹800 per dose.

“Our price to the government programme is ₹145... lowest in the country and possibly world, something we take great pride in,” managing director Mahima Datla told media here on Wednesday. The saving to the exchequer will be ₹1,500 crore, she said, adding 30 crore doses have been produced as part of the commitment made to the government of India.

In the private market, where the vaccine is expected to be available soon, Corbevax will cost ₹990, inclusive of taxes and administration charges. The rollout of the vaccine follows the Drugs Controller General of India granting emergency use authorisation for administering Corbevax to children aged 12-18 years as well as to adults aged 18-80 years.

For now, the government’s priority is full deployment of Corbevax for children aged 12-14 years. The senior leadership of Biological E. said with a production capacity of 1 billion vaccines annually, the company is well positioned to meet more demand. Corbevax is a two dose intramuscular vaccine, to be taken 28 days apart. Biological E. has collaborated with the Texas Children’s Hospital and the Baylor College to develop the vaccine.

The company has also sought emergency use authorisation for Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years. “We have approached the Drugs Controller General of India for reviewing our data related to clinical trials completed in this age group... anticipate Subject Expert Committee meeting will be convened,” Ms.Datla said.

In a release, the company said the vaccine-induced immune response demonstrated consistent neutralisation of the ancestral SARS-COV-2 strain as well as the variants of concern such as Beta, Delta and Omicron.

Biological E. has also initiated trials of Corbevax as a booster shot. The safety component of the trial is completed and the immunogenicity has to be accessed. It will take 2-3 weeks, she said, adding three studies had been initiated — Corbevax as booster for Covaxin, Covishield, as well as for those who have got Corbevax as primary shots.

The company has also applied for World Health Organization’s pre-qualification for Corbevax, after which it expects to begin export of the vaccine. Separately, several countries are also in discussion with it for the vaccine.