Corbevax private market price down to ₹250 a dose  

With taxes and administration charges, the COVID vaccine will cost ₹400

Vaccine maker Biological E. (BE) has reduced the price of COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to ₹250 a dose for private vaccination centres, down from ₹840.

For end users, the new price, including taxes and administration charges, will be ₹400 as against ₹990.

The price has been lowered to make the vaccine more affordable and help increase the reach to protect more children against the virus. So far, 43.9 million doses of Corbevax have been administered to children across the country. BE said it has supplied close to 100 million doses to the government of India.

The Corbevax vaccination slot can be booked through the Co-WIN app or Co-WIN portal for children aged 12 to 17. The reduction in price comes within weeks of the vaccine being granted emergency-use authorisation for children aged 5-12 years, BE said on Monday. Sources said the government has to announce the date from which children aged 5-12 can be vaccinated.

The recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine for the novel coronavirus was developed by Biological E in collaboration with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. Corbevax is also available in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient for vaccine administration. It eliminates vaccine wastage, which is a major advantage for private hospitals, BE said.