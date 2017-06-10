COPD remains poorly addressed

Rising incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) belies awareness levels about the condition among the masses warranting greater awareness.

According to the World Health Organisation, COPD is an umbrella term for several lung conditions that eventually restrict airflow. Other symptoms include persistent cough and inability to perform everyday physical activities due to shortness of breath. The WHO identifies smoking, indoor and outdoor pollution as risk factors while genetics is also known to predispose some people to the condition. Though several public health campaigns target lung cancer risk, chiefly addressing the smokers, the COPD continues to remain poorly addressed though it is projected to become the third largest killer by 2030. About three million deaths were attributed by the WHO to COPD in 2015.

“Besides smoking, in rural India, the COPD is also being increasingly seen among women exposed to biomass cooking fuel. Post tuberculosis treatment, some patients who have not initiated treatment on time also have COPD,” said K. Subhakar, superintendent, Government Chest Hospital, calling for government’s intervention to address lung health, including controlling availability of cigarettes.

A recently published study in the International Healthcare Research Journal – ‘Awareness of COPD in a High Risk Indian Population’, shows that just about three % of over 400 respondents who identified themselves as smokers, were aware of the condition. The study was conducted at dental camps in Ranga Reddy district. Many respondents revealed knowing about bronchitis and chronic cough, which could indicate COPD, an incurable condition. The awareness about lung cancer was the highest in the group. Recognising the growing burden of the COPD, Kerala launched a respiratory health programme to tackle COPD and asthma. In Telangana, public health officials say there are currently no disease-specific public health campaigns, apart from screening for cancer that is under way in two districts.