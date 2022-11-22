Cop turn lifesaver, administers CPR to man after electric shock

November 22, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Police constable A. Shankar of Banjara Hills Traffic Police Station on Tuesday evening saved the life of a man by administering Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) after he received a near-fatal electric shock near GVK House main gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Shankar noticed an unknown male person receiving an electric shock and being grounded. He immediately administered CPR to the man and called an ambulance to take him to a nearby hospital.

Timely response by the constable won him applause from onlookers. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and Joint CP (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath patted Mr.Shankar for the life-saving act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US