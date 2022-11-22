Cop turn lifesaver, administers CPR to man after electric shock

November 22, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police constable A. Shankar of Banjara Hills Traffic Police Station on Tuesday evening saved the life of a man by administering Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) after he received a near-fatal electric shock near GVK House main gate.

Mr.Shankar noticed an unknown male person receiving an electric shock and being grounded. He immediately administered CPR to the man and called an ambulance to take him to a nearby hospital.

Timely response by the constable won him applause from onlookers. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and Joint CP (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath patted Mr.Shankar for the life-saving act.