Coordination meeting held ahead of Bakrid

12 July 2021 20:55 IST

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday held a coordination meeting for arrangements on forthcoming Bakrid festival with all department officers and religious heads at Salar Jung Museum.

Senior officers, including Additional Commissioners of Police Shikha Goel, Anil Kumar, D S Chauhan, religious heads, including AIMIM MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Wakf Board Chairman Mohd. Saleem, Mufty Khaleel Ahmed Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Nizamia, Moulana Murtuja Pasha Quadri, Moulana Hameed Ul Hussain Syed Quadri and others took part in the meeting.

