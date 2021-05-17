Coordinated effort paying off in bringing down caseload: Ministers

Need to make people aware of various helplines stressed

COVID isolation centres provided in each division by the GHMC, urban health posts, ongoing fever surveys and the strict lockdown implementation with coordination among various departments is leading to decline in new positive cases, observed Ministers T. Srinivas Yadav and Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday.

Participating in a review meeting on COVID containment measures in the twin cities at the GHMC head office here, the Ministers said the number of ‘Annapurna’ canteens has been enhanced to ensure that food is made available to the poor and the needy every day. While appreciating the voluntary organisations for providing food and other items to the poor, they wanted them to take prior permission from the police for such drives.

The urban health posts should be equipped with oxygen providing facilities, too, so that it could help more people and prevent crowding at major hospitals. The Ministers highlighted the need to make the citizens more aware of the helplines, COVID control rooms and the GHMC centralised control centre accessible at 040-21111111.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar informed about the services rendered, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty explained about about oxygen supply to the main hospitals, emergency drugs, beds availability, etc., while superintendents of various hospitals like Gandhi, Fever Hospital, King Koti, Osmania, NIMS, Sarojini Devi -Erragadda, told them about the infrastructure status in their respective hospitals and current line of treatment being given.

With the monsoon expected next month, desilting of storm water drains or ‘nalas’ should be taken up rigorously while the entomology as well as the enforcement directorate has to take up spraying of disinfectant chemicals to control spread of COVID and mosquito-borne diseases. The Disaster Response and Fire Services department should be roped into this exercise, it was said.

Mayor Gadwal Vijaylaxmi, deputy mayor M. Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, Additional CP Anil Kumar and other officials were present, a press release said.