Lotus Hospital for Women and Children is conducting a cookery contest for women on October 15 (Sunday) at 10 a.m. at Swagath function hall. The interested may contact organisers for free enrolment over phone No. 98663-42424 or 23227124. Prizes will be awarded in various categories.
Cookery contest for women
