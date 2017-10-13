Hyderabad

Cookery contest for women

Lotus Hospital for Women and Children is conducting a cookery contest for women on October 15 (Sunday) at 10 a.m. at Swagath function hall. The interested may contact organisers for free enrolment over phone No. 98663-42424 or 23227124. Prizes will be awarded in various categories.

