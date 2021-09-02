COO and CFO of Karvy Stock Broking arrested

Hyderabad

02 September 2021 19:54 IST

Charged with defaulting bank loans, raising loans against securities of clients without their consent

Continuing their probe into the financial irregularities by Karvy Stock Broking Private Limited, Hyderabad Central Crime Police on Thursday arrested the firm’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The COO Rajiv Ranjan Singh (52) and CFO G. Krishna Hari (63) were arrested from their respective residences in the city. Last month, the police arrested the group’s Chairman and Managing Director C Parthasarathy for allegedly defaulting bank loans, besides raising loans against the securities of his clients without their consent. On the complaint of vice-president of IndusInd Bank Hyderabad, a case was registered at CCS, against Karvy Stock Broking Pvt Ltd on the allegation of availing credit facilities of ₹ 137 crores from the complainant bank by pledging securities/shares and personal guarantee of Chairman and MD Parthasarathi by suppressing the facts that the pledged securities belong to the clients without their consent and misusing power of attorney.

The securities were transferred into the Demat account of Karvy stock Broking Pvt Ltd and pledged before the complainant bank for margin and short-term requirement in the business of KSBL from March 1, 2013, Joint Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said.

The accused company became a defaulter by diverting the funds into its own and connected businesses entities and on November 22, 2019, the SEBI revoked the pledge of securities with Banks/NBFCs and returned the securities/accounts. “The complaint bank was left with no collateral and thereby KSBL defaulted in repayments of about ₹ 137 crores as on March 31,” he said.

During the course of the investigation, Mr. Parthasarathy was arrested and remanded for judicial custody, on August 19. Further investigation revealed that, the CEO of KSBL, Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who is in charge of trading and broking, unauthorisedly executed trading in nine other companies trading accounts from 2014 to 2019.

The CFO G. Krishna Hari diverted funds which were raised from banks by pledging client securities as collateral to nine shell companies as per the oral instructions of their CMD for showing huge turnover and market share of KSBL in Stock Market and caused huge loss of ₹ 300 crore which was shown as book debts, Mr.Mohanty said.

Several cases were registered against the accused company and others at CCS Hyderabad.