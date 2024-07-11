Conviction secured in first FIR under new criminal law registered in Telangana

The two men against whom the first FIR was registered in Telangana under the new criminal laws by the Charminar police in Hyderabad were directed to pay fines to the court.

On July 1, an FIR under 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 80(a) and 177 of the MV Act was registered by the Charminar police at 1 a.m. during vehicle checking at Gulzar Houz crossroad. Sohail Ansari and Sk Sanwar, were booked for riding with improper number plates and giving evasive replies during questioning. On July 11, they were produced before Magistrate Devi Reddy Abhiram Reddy at Nampally Criminal Court and secured conviction as fine. They were sentenced to pay ₹1,400 each to the court.

