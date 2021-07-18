Hyderabad

Convict dies in hospital

A convict serving two concurrent sentences, including life imprisonment, who attempted suicide in Cherlapally Central Jail, succumbed at the Osmania General Hospital, police said on Sunday.

According to Kushaiguda police, the victim, Banothu Srinu, was a resident of Thoorupu tanda in Suryapet district. He was serving sentences for murder and attempt to murder and was awarded the sentence by the II Additional Sessions Judge, Suryapet. The victim attempted suicide on July 17 and hanged himself at around 10.40 p.m.

Medical staff provided him first aid after which he was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital. Doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead on 11.43 p.m., police said.

(Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)


