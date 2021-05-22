‘Convert schools into isolation centres’

Jeevan Reddy writes to Chief Minister

Congress MLC and former Minister T Jeevan Reddy has appealed to the State government that all the government schools, hostels and residential schools in the rural areas be converted into isolation centres for the benefit of COVID affected people who are unable to isolate themselves due to the lack of enough rooms in their houses.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday, he said that Jagtial district was top in the State with a high incidence of virus-positive cases.

Against the State average positive cases of 5%, Jagtial district was reporting 17% positive cases, he stated.

The government after conducting the door to door health survey to identify the positive cases, is just providing the medical kits and a suggestion that they stay away from other family members. But due to non-availability of separate rooms and toilets in the rural areas, people are forced to stay in their cramped houses along with other family members resulting in the spread of the virus, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the spread could be successfully curbed if the government converts all the educational institutions into quarantine and isolation centres, besides providing proper medical assistance to people who tested positive.