Convergence helps Mahabubnagar contain COVID-19 spread

A concerted effort with the convergence of all government departments has helped the administration of Mahabubnagar district in not only restricting COVID-19 cases to 11 but also in finding solutions, including managing migrant workers and providing them wage work by involving them in paddy procurement exercise at rice mills.

Although the district had 327 persons with overseas travel history and 5,981 inter-State travellers till the lockdown was imposed, the administration identified all of them and made them complete home quarantine with the help of community watch teams both in rural and urban areas. A constant eye on them, including periodic health check-up conducted by the health machinery, prevented the possibility of communication of any infection.

“As soon as instructions were received from the government to gear up the administration to the situation, we have trained all our medical officers of PHCs and government hospitals and health workers on COVID prevention and control measures online and with video-conference,” District Collector S. Venkata Rao said. Immediately, steps were taken to identify vulnerable groups such as foreign returnees, inter-State travellers and Markaz attendees.

Together with taking up information education and communication (IEC) exercise by distributing over 4.42 lakh pamphlets among people and 20,000 folders among health workers, two quarantine centres were arranged with 500 beds at Government Medical College and a private educational institution complex. Two isolation centres with about 100 beds were also readied at Government General Hospital and SVS Medical College.

According to medical and health department officials, three of 39 Markaz attendees and five of their 108 primary contacts tested positive for COVID-19. Nine out of 11 positive cases had been discharged from hospital by April 25.

Migrant workers

As the lockdown was clamped, the district administration has identified nearly 10,300 migrant workers at 15 places in the district and all of them were provided 6 kg per-head free rice and ₹1,500 per family as survival assistance. “We have also been encouraging them to avail wage work at rice mills and over 3,000 of them were already engaged in the exercise of paddy procurement,” the District Collector said, adding that about 28,700 tonnes of paddy had been procured so far at 186 purchase centres.