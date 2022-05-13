Control room to issue certificates to job aspirants

To facilitate prompt issuance of caste, income and residence certificates to the candidates for the purpose of applying for the upcoming competitive recruitment tests, the district administration has set up a control room at the Collectorate in Khammam.

Collector V P Gautham directed the revenue officials concerned to promptly issue the relevant certificates to the eligible candidates who apply in the prescribed format for enabling them appear for the forthcoming recruitment tests to be conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), sources said.

Candidates can call the control room on phone number 9063211298 for information in this regard.