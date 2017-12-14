Contributions of NTR neglected: TDP

As the stage is set for the inauguration of the World Telugu Conference on Friday, the Telugu Desam Party has expressed concern over the government not evincing interest in recognising the contributions made by the party founder N.T. Rama Rao, who strove for the protection of Telugu language throughout his life.

“At a time when Telugu-speaking people were being branded as Madrasis, NTR launched the party with the slogan of Telugu self-respect. There is a feeling among the Telugu lovers that the legendary actor is being neglected by the government,” TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

He said NTR was not just a film artiste and politician, but a social worker who strove for the protection of Telugu language and pride. It was unfortunate that the government was not keen on recognising his contributions during the prestigious World Telugu Conference. “The government should consider this as constructive criticism and take steps accordingly,” he said.

Recalling the contributions of NTR like setting up of Telugu University and Telugu Lalita Kala Toranam, he said the Chief Minister too had claimed in the past that he was inspired by NTR. The TDP was the one to demand that the government take steps to give priority to Telugu from the school level by appointing Telugu teachers and work for adopting technological changes in Telugu printing.

“The glaring errors on the flexi-posters of the Chief Minister exposed the government’s negligence in conducting the event,” he said, requesting the government to come out with a time-bound programme to promote Telugu language.