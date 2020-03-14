Contribution of women in Indian blogosphere

Hyderabad

Book on gender, citizenship and identity out

Before social media, there were blogs. Blogs where people shared ideas, dreams, anecdotes, and issues like feminism broadcasting their world view.

Sumana Kasturi researched these blogs, logged a PhD and has now published a book on Gender, Citizenship, and Identity in the Indian Blogosphere. On Friday evening, Ms. Kasturi was in conversation with Usha Raman of the University of Hyderabad at the Golden Threshold in the city.

“Indian bloggers in the US were the earliest people to begin blogging. Blogs allowed users to write, use photos and share videos. But blogs were mostly textual. And they turned personal feelings into thoughts and became cultural artefacts and attracted me,” said Ms. Kasturi.

The book examines the role of women bloggers, some of them settled in the US, in Indian blogosphere. It explores how women used new media technologies to create online spaces that share knowledge, raise awareness, and build communities.

“The bloggers were engaged with issues such as feminism, gender, patriarchy and identity, without using those specific words,” she said.