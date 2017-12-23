Contractors to be fined for delay

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has instructed the officials to collect fine from the contractors if the Prime Minister Grameen Sadak Yojana and NABARD projects were not completed within the stipulated time. The Minister took stock of the various ongoing work and sought reasons for the delay in completion of work in various districts in a meeting at the Office of Engineer-in-Chief here on Friday.

Expressing his displeasure over the delay, Mr. Krishna Rao said if sanctioned works were completed, additional funds could be procured from the Centre and all the ongoing works be completed within March 31. The officials should not keep any file for more than a week with them.

Work worth ₹600 crore sanctioned under PMGSY had to be completed and of this works worth ₹300 crore should be completed by this financial year-end, he said. He told the officials to bring to his notice if the Forest Department had raised any objections to construction of bridges leading to the delay in the construction work.

Officials informed the Minister said a target was set to complete 154 works and tenders were completed for 151 works. They said that ₹121 crore were due from Irrigation Department for the check dams.