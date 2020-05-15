Hyderabad

Contractors threaten to stop works

Contractors of GHMC have given an ultimatum to Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, saying they will stop all the works if payment for the work done is not made forthwith.

The Contractors Association, GHMC, through a letter addressed to the Commissioner, said that bills for more than ₹350 crore had been pending with the corporation for the last four months, for the works completed six months ago. As a result, payments to the material and labour had been pending. President of the association Damodar Reddy said they had about 600 contractors, all engaged in works pertaining to roads, desilting etc.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:22:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/contractors-threaten-to-stop-works/article31596502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY