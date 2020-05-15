Contractors threaten to stop works

Contractors of GHMC have given an ultimatum to Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, saying they will stop all the works if payment for the work done is not made forthwith.

The Contractors Association, GHMC, through a letter addressed to the Commissioner, said that bills for more than ₹350 crore had been pending with the corporation for the last four months, for the works completed six months ago. As a result, payments to the material and labour had been pending. President of the association Damodar Reddy said they had about 600 contractors, all engaged in works pertaining to roads, desilting etc.