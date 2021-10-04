Contractor held for techie’s death

Narsingi police of Cyberabad Commissionerate on Sunday arrested GHMC contractor and sub-contractor in connection with the death of a techie, who died after falling in a trench laid for storm water drain pipelines last month.

The accused are contractor Narra Raj Kumar and sub-contractor Shivaratri Kumara Swamy. They were remanded to judicial custody after being arrested under sections 420, 304-A, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

“They are responsible for the death of Gopishetty Rama Rajinikanth (42) from Puppalaguda, who fell in the drain and died on September 25,” police said, adding that the drain was kept open without any precautions.