Contract labour union’s agitation illegal: NTPC

Special Correspondent PEDDAPALLI
August 22, 2022 21:58 IST

The NTPC management has said the contract labour union (JAC) resorted to “illegal flash strike” at Gate No 2 of the NTPC Ramagundam on Monday alleging non-implementation of their demands, which were agreed as per the accord between the contract workers and their contractors.

The agitation intensified as they tried to make an unauthorised entry into the plant but were stopped by the CISF, a NTPC press release said.

Some miscreants from the workers side started heavy stone pelting on CISF personnel. In defence, the CISF resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd.

The injured seven CISF personnel and one contract worker were immediately taken to the NTPC Dhanwantri hospital. On intervention of the local police and the NTPC management, the situation was brought under control and the agitating workers were asked to submit their demands for having a detailed discussion later.

The NTPC is a power generating and public utility company and comes under Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), the release added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
