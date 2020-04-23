Contract employee of GHMC assaulted

A contract employee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was allegedly assaulted by two men after he went to attend a complaint in the Habeeb Nagar police station limits.

According to Habeeb Nagar police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim Mohammed Shareef (34) went to Gokul Nagar. The victim works as an electrician with GHMC and went there after receiving a complaint from Kamal Kishore about non-functioning street lights.

Police said that the locals of Gokul Nagar had set up barricades at the road in an attempt to prevent movement on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The victim, after attending to the complaint, was on his way back around 10 pm, when two persons allegedly asked him who he was and picked up a quarrel with him. They later allegedly beat him with a stick, resulting in injuries on his nose and other parts of the body.

The accused persons were identified as Bharat and Ravi. According to Habeeb Nagar inspector of police P Shiva Chandra, the two were taken into custody. A case was booked against the accused.