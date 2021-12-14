Contract employee caught in ACB net

HYDERABAD

14 December 2021

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday caught a contract employee at the Mandal Parishad Development Office, Dharmasagar mandal, Hanmakonda district, for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 10,000.

Ande Yadagiri, a technical assistant at the office, the ACB said, demanded money from one Majjiga Lingaiah to sanction his bill amounts towards maintenance of drumstick plantation. He was arrested and being produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB cases.

