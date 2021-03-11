Contract assistant professors allege ‘same work, less pay’

Hyderabad

11 March 2021 23:02 IST

Some of the teachers have more than 25 years of service

“Same work, less pay” is considered discrimination and about 1,500 contract assistant professors working in all the universities in Telangana consider themselves discriminated in pay, administrative positions and academic duties, compared to regular teachers.

Interestingly, they outnumber the regular teachers showcasing the academic burden they carry in the universities while getting lesser money.

For example, in Osmania University, out of the 1,254 sanctioned posts of assistant professors, associate professors and professors, only 385 regular teachers are on the rolls while the contract assistant professors are around 425. Similar is the case with all other universities.

Advertising

Advertising

And these are not just newcomers. Some of them have put in more than 25 years in service while many are in the 10 years bracket while a few passed away too. The main demand of these teachers is equal pay on a par with the regular staff at least if their services are not regularised for administrative reasons.

Contract assistant professor in OU Ch. Parandhamulu says they ought to get salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission meant for university teachers but they were drawing half of what a new entrant gets in that position.

“We have a PhD, NET or SLET qualification as per the norms and we demand that at least we should be paid salaries as per our work,” he says, adding that the workload on them is more than the regular teachers.

This is echoed by Dharma Teja, who teaches at the University B. Ed College.

He says ₹43,000 is being paid to them while those with seniority of 25 years draw about ₹70,000, which is the maximum. ₹70,000 is being drawn by the freshly recruited assistant professors and we want this discrimination to end.

The contract assistant professors were appointed for the regular sanctioned posts when the varsities could not recruit for administrative reasons. “About 250 out of the 425 in OU actually are appointed in the sanctioned posts in the conventional courses and not new courses started in the self-finance mode,” argues Anand Goud, another contract assistant professor.

‘Representations made’

Their problems are not new and were represented to the university and the government several times. In a recent memorandum submitted to Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao, these teachers have requested enhancement in payments, job security, support to families of lecturers who passed away and appointment in administrative positions.

They say the Telangana government increased their minimum salary from ₹24,840 to ₹43,470 in 2018 apart from sanctioning 3% annual increment.

“We expect similar support from the government now,” says Mr. Parandhamulu.