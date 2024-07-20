GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Continuous rainfall disrupts traffic in Hyderabad on Saturday, IMD issues yellow alert for the city

Published - July 20, 2024 03:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad has been receiving rainfall incessantly since the morning of July 20, 2024. File

Hyderabad has been receiving rainfall incessantly since the morning of July 20, 2024. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Since Saturday morning, parts of Hyderabad have been experiencing continuous rainfall, leading to significant traffic disruptions across the city. Waterlogging on the roads has become a major issue since the morning hours.

Highest rainfall in Quthbullapur

The Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reported that as of 3 p.m., the highest rainfall in Hyderabad was recorded at 19.5 mm in Quthbullapur. This was followed by 19.3 mm in Jubilee Hills, 19 mm in Yousufguda, 18.8 mm in Karvan, 18.5 mm in Kukatpally, 18 mm in Chandrayangutta, 17 mm in Moosapet, 16.8 mm in Patancheru, 16.5 mm in Rajendranagar, 15.8 in Khairatabad and 15.8 in Goshamahal.

Slow vehicle movement was observed from Mehdipatnam, Rythu Bazar, and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital towards NMDC. Additionally, a tree was uprooted near JP Nagar in Miyapur, causing further delays. Miyapur Traffic police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of GHMC were actively working to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Many commuters also reported to be stuck on the Telugu Thalli flyover for more than usual as the road leading from the flyover to Lakdikapul was also jammed with traffic.

Related Stories

Yellow warning for Hyderabad & its surrounding areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas in an afternoon impact-based forecast. The forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD has warned of potential water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas, as well as traffic congestion in several locations.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.