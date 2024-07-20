Continuous rainfall disrupts traffic in Hyderabad on Saturday, IMD issues yellow alert for the city

Since Saturday morning, parts of Hyderabad have been experiencing continuous rainfall, leading to significant traffic disruptions across the city. Waterlogging on the roads has become a major issue since the morning hours.

Highest rainfall in Quthbullapur

The Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reported that as of 3 p.m., the highest rainfall in Hyderabad was recorded at 19.5 mm in Quthbullapur. This was followed by 19.3 mm in Jubilee Hills, 19 mm in Yousufguda, 18.8 mm in Karvan, 18.5 mm in Kukatpally, 18 mm in Chandrayangutta, 17 mm in Moosapet, 16.8 mm in Patancheru, 16.5 mm in Rajendranagar, 15.8 in Khairatabad and 15.8 in Goshamahal.

Slow vehicle movement was observed from Mehdipatnam, Rythu Bazar, and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital towards NMDC. Additionally, a tree was uprooted near JP Nagar in Miyapur, causing further delays. Miyapur Traffic police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of GHMC were actively working to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Many commuters also reported to be stuck on the Telugu Thalli flyover for more than usual as the road leading from the flyover to Lakdikapul was also jammed with traffic.

Yellow warning for Hyderabad & its surrounding areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas in an afternoon impact-based forecast. The forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD has warned of potential water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas, as well as traffic congestion in several locations.