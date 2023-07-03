Continuity in policy important for State’s progress: KTR 

July 03, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government’s approach to development is holistic, integrated, inclusive and balanced, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said here on Monday, underscoring the significance of continuity in government policies for growth.

Mr. Rao, who was speaking at the presentation of annual excellence awards of Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) here, said this highlighting how the State, in nine years since its formation, made remarkable progress across areas under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. From attracting several billion dollars in industrial investments, clocking record IT exports, manifold increase in agricultural production to increase in the green cover besides a sharp rise in State GDP and per capita income, the policies are now popular as Telangana model.

The Minister said this referring to how continuity in policies was extremely important, especially the stress of the Chief Minister on all round development and thinking of projects at scale. The CM’s policy approach is a blend of the pro-business, IT and urban approach of united Andhra Pradesh’s former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as well as the pro farmer, welfare and rural approach of its other CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Responding to FTCCI president Anil Agarwal, who earlier sought the government intervention in addressing pain points faced by the industry, particularly the collection of trade licence on sq.ft. basis, Mr. Rama Rao said he would set up a meeting after consultation with the Chief Minister. On the demand for a one-time settlement scheme for electricity arrears, the Minister said he would make it happen.

Besides pointing to how the burden of high trade licence fee for the industry could be addressed by reverting to the old system of a cap on the levy and the need for an OTS for pending power bills, Mr. Agarwal appealed for two acres of land from the State government to construct a state-of-the-art FTCCI building. The present building is proving to be insufficient, he said.

While FTCCI excellence awards were presented under 22 categories, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, CMD of AIG Hospitals.