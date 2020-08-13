Continue to act against erring hospitals: HC

Court tells govt. to confirm how many poor COVID-19 patients were treated by private hospitals

Telangana High Court on Thursday said the State government should contemplate issuing orders or circulars on the lines of Delhi government reserving some beds in private hospitals for the treatment of poor. The government should specify difficulty, if any, in issuing such orders, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said.

The bench was hearing a batch of PIL petitions related to COVID-19. Since the State accorded some privileges to private hospitals, the latter were bound to provide free treatment to poor patients. The CJ instructed the government to confirm how many poor persons affected by coronavirus were treated by the private hospitals in the State. The authorities must examine lapses of private hospitals if the latter were found to have not extended medical treatment to poor COVID-19 patients.

If any private hospital fails to comply with the GOs issued by the State, drastic action should be initiated against it albeit in accordance with law, the bench said. The process of cracking whip against private hospitals for any omissions, commissions and faulty functioning should go on. The bench instructed the government to examine the applications filed by NGOs seeking permission to establish COVID-19 isolation centres and take a call on them within two weeks, the CJ said.

The CJ said the statement of World Health Organisation that India was yet to hit the peak of COVID-19 positive patients was startling. “Most of us believe that we took full precautions against coronavirus, but it seems that it is going to be long-drawn battle,” the CJ observed.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who attended hearing of the pleas through video-conference, vouched for rapid antigen tests to confirm COVID-19. Observing that antigen tests were a boon for medical fraternity since they give results within 15 minutes, he said it helps the doctors to check further spread of the pandemic. Referring to Rajasthan government doing away with antigen tests, he said it is a mere “aberration”.

“Most of our officials are working round the clock to check coronavirus. They are being deprived of sleep and exposed to contracting the virus,” Mr. Somesh Kumar said. It was high time the High Court appreciated the work rendered by doctors, bureaucrats, medical staff and entire State machinery, he said. “This court certainly appreciates efforts of not only the government and its officers, but also that of medical fraternity,” the bench observed.