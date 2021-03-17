Hyderabad

Continuation of schools and hostels to be reviewed

With the rising cases of COVID-19 the government will review the situation in schools and hostels soon, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said, indicating that they may be closed for some classes.

Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said the increase in cases was a cause of worry though the situation in the State was under control. But we have children in hostels and schools and they cannot be risked with. Officials are closely monitoring the situation which would be reviewed, he said.

His observations have led to speculation that the government was planning to stop classes for 1 to 8 and promote the students as per the new norms that no student till class 8 should be detained.

