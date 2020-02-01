Contests, health camp lined up for students

The Telangana State Special Protection Force in association with the District Collector, Hyderabad Birding Pals and Friends of Flora and Fauna, is organising a medical camp and variety of competitions for schoolchildren at Ameenpur on the lake bund of Pedda Cheruvu on Saturday from 10 a.m. as part of the third Ameenpur Utsav.

The campaign is aimed at raising the level of consciousness and involving children, particularly schoolgoers, in the efforts to rejuvenate the Ameenpur lake system. The competitions include painting, essay writing, quiz, singing, dancing and skit presentation.

Eye, dental check-up

A health camp for children of Schools in Ameenpur Mandal and adjacent areas will also be hosted on the occasion. It will especially cover eye and dental check-ups for children. While the health camp will be conducted in association with Mallareddy Hospital, the eye camp will be held in association with Lawrence & Mayo.

There will also be competitions on nature-related themes as part of the programme.