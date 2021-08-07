Contempt notices issued to Collector, RDO and MRO

HYDERABAD

07 August 2021 22:34 IST

Case involves 40 acres of land in Lothkunta

Telangana High Court issued contempt of court notices to Hyderabad Collector, Secunderabad Revenue Divisional Officer and Trimulgherry Tahsildar for not complying with the HC direction in a plea involving 40 acres of land located in Lothkunta.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the HC directed the three officials to file counter affidavits with all details in a contempt petition appeal filed by Shantha Sriram Constructions Private Limited over the 40 acres of land. Earlier, the company represented by its managing director M. Narsaiah had filed a writ petition challenging the officials’ announcement that the 40 acres of land under survey nos. 1 and 2 and belonged to State government.

Passing an order in favour of the company, the single judge had instructed the authorities to hand over the land to the petitioner within four weeks. He had also imposed costs of ₹1 lakh on the authorities. Challenging this order, the authorities filed an appeal before a division bench which turned down the request for exemption from payment of costs.

Advertising

Advertising

Declining to interfere in the matter, the bench suspended the single judge order for four weeks so that the officials can file a civil suit for rights over the said land. After four weeks, they filed a civil suit claiming rights over the land.

Meanwhile, the private company filed a contempt of court petition stating that the authorities did not hand over the land even after four weeks and pay the costs of ₹1 lakh imposed on them.