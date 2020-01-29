Contempt case: 4-week jail for SI

The Telangana High Court sentenced S.R. Nagar SI Ashok Naik to four weeks’ imprisonment, holding him guilty in a case of contempt of court.

The petitioner, Ramadugu Omkar Varma, facing a case of cheating and outraging a woman’s modesty, approached the HC, alleging that the SI had not served him the mandatory notice under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C.) before arresting him. This was in violation of the apex court’s verdict in the Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar and constituted contempt of court.

Passing the judgment, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the SI. The sentence, however, was suspended for six weeks, giving an opportunity to the SI to go in appeal. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner and the Home Secretary were directed to initiate action against the SI.

A woman, K. Padma, had complained to police that Varma had collected ₹10,000 from her, promising to help her find a treasure trove in her house.

She had accused him of outraging her modesty when she went to his house seeking return of money as he could not find any treasure trove. Based on her complaint, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 420, 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Varma contended that as per the SC verdict in the Arnesh Kumar case, the SI should have given him notice since the sections of law invoked against him had less than seven years of imprisonment as punishment. The judgment said that there were, however, some exceptions. One among them was that a police officer could arrest a person if he was satisfied that the arrest was necessary to prevent the accused from committing further offences.

The investigator should record the reasons for effecting the arrest.

“The FIR does not mention the date when the petitioner is supposed to have met the complainant and promised to find hidden treasure trove....” the verdict said.

Prima facie, the complaint itself was very vague, the judge observed. “There has been a deprivation of personal liberty” by the SI, the judgment said.