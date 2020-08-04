15
News
Cities
Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Containment zones in the city a mist of names
Lack of clarity: In the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak, the Health Ministry had outlined a plan calling for a containment zone to be decided by a rapid response team which would take into consideration the extent of cases/contacts and map them. | Photo Credit:
Nagara Gopal
Serish Nanisetti
Hyderabad
04 August 2020 23:06 IST
Updated:
04 August 2020 23:08 IST
Info vacuum created by absence of marked and cordoned-off zones
Comments
More In
Hyderabad
Previous Story
Travel operators slapped with hefty penalties
Next Story
Mend your ways, Eatala warns private hospital managements
Read more...