Hyderabad

Containment zones in the city a mist of names

Lack of clarity: In the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak, the Health Ministry had outlined a plan calling for a containment zone to be decided by a rapid response team which would take into consideration the extent of cases/contacts and map them.

Lack of clarity: In the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak, the Health Ministry had outlined a plan calling for a containment zone to be decided by a rapid response team which would take into consideration the extent of cases/contacts and map them.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Info vacuum created by absence of marked and cordoned-off zones

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2020 11:10:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/containment-zones-in-the-city-a-mist-of-names/article32271536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY