Containment zones have 258 cases

Concentration of COVID-19 positive persons is exceptionally high in certain circles of the GHMC area, where the number of containment zones too is high, as per the consolidated data available with authorities.

While officials are tight-lipped about the spread of the disease, data in possession of The Hindu reveals that circles such as Malakpet, Santhosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta and Mehdipatnam have higher density of infected patients.

Not indicative of extent

The high numbers might be due to testing of all primary contacts of the persons who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event, and might not reveal the actual extent of the disease spread, officials caution. There may be several people who have not been tested, but could be hosting the virus.

A total of 139 COVID-19 containment zones have been demarcated in the city based on positive cases, which have been barricaded to prevent contact between those inside with outsiders. While 98 of them are marked in limited areas where only one positive case has been identified, 41 are in zones with multiple cases.

A total of 258 COVID-19 patients have been identified from all 139 containment zones, with four to five circles accounting for more than half the number. Of these, Mehdipatnam circle alone has the highest at 38 cases, while 33 were reported from Malakpet. Chandrayangutta has 29 positive cases, while Santhosh Nagar has 25.

The containment zones, too, are correspondingly higher in these circles. Mehdipatnam has 21 such zones and Malakpet has 10 followed by Santhosh Nagar (8) and Chandrayangutta (7).

A single instance of 16 cases, the highest among all, has been demarcated as containment zone in Chandrayangutta, around Hafiz Baba Nagar area. Another zone with 14 positives is demarcated around Talabchanchalam of Santhosh Nagar.

The containment zones altogether have as many as 12,814 households, and 55,855 persons. Several of these areas are densely built, with each structure hosting multiple households, sometimes up to double digits, officials shared.

People inside the containment zones have been strictly instructed not to venture out, even within the zone. All their supplies will be ensured by teams of officials made responsible for the zones.