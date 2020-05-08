Containment zones drop to 57 in city, patients 274

Attribute it to effective management of the disease by authorities or blame it on insufficient testing, but COVID-19 cases in city are showing a declining trend, even as the GHMC area continues to be on the list of red zones.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city has dropped by more than half in the last one week, as apparent from the official data available as on Friday. The number of patients too has dropped considerably during the period.

On May 1, the number of the zones was 129, with the number of COVID-19 positive patients at 415.

After a week, on May 8, the number of zones has dropped to 57, indicating de-notification of 72 zones during the week gone by. The number of patients too has dropped to 274, indicating that a total of 141 patients have been cured completely, their mandatory post-recovery quarantine period too having come to an end.

Containment zones have been de-notified in several areas where positive patients have returned cured, though they will still be on records as patients till their quarantine period is over, officials informed.

Mehdipatnam circle, which was home to the maximum number of containment zones in the city when they were first notified after COVID-19 breakout, now has only two zones, with two patients in them. On April 13, the circle had a total of 21 containment zones.

“At the peak stage of the disease, over 200 locations were notified as containment zones across the city, which are gradually coming down, indicating a slow-down in the spread of the disease,” an official informed.

As of now, Karwan circle has the maximum number of zones at eight, while Santosh Nagar has the largest number of patients at 60, which includes the convalescent patients. Charminar has the largest number of containment zones at 18 and patients at 190. COVID-19 containment zones are notified to confine the possible spread of the virus to other locations in the city. Residents of the zones are made to stay strictly indoors, with all their needs taken care of by teams of officials from various departments, including Police, GHMC and Revenue.

Fever surveys are conducted by Medical & Health teams on regular basis inside the zones, to identify persons suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, so that they can be tested and if positive, shifted to hospital.

Disinfection protocol inside the zones involves spraying of bleach solution twice a day by GHMC Entomology teams, thoroughly covering all possible points of contracting infection.

Though initially covering up to 100 to 150 households around the residence of each positive patient, the definition of the zone has been later modified to confine a single household wherever there is only one patient or patients from one family. Where there are multiple cases from a locality, the whole locality is being barricaded.