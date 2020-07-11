Contactless parking at Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad International Airport is now offering country’s first fully contactless airport car parking for passengers and visitors by scaling up National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) FASTag car parking in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) integrating 10 NETC FASTag issuer banks. It will go live with other banks in the next few weeks.

The government had introduced ‘NETC FASTag Car Park’ in collaboration with NPCI in November last year. This automated system entails a customer buying NETC FASTag linked to a prepaid account. The tag employs RFID technology and needs to be affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen after the tag account is active.

Subscriber can use the parking without any manual intervention, such as waiting for a parking receipt at the entry or making cash/credit card payment at the exit. There is no additional cost to customers with respect to the parking fee. Dedicated NETC FASTag lanes are in place at entry and when a user arrives through this lane, the strategically placed RFID reader will capture the tag with the time stamp and store the details in the data base.

While exiting, the same will be reconciled and the chargeable parking fee is automatically deducted allowing the passengers to virtually zip through the parking lot in no time. Post completion of every transaction, the user will receive SMS on the deducted amount.

“This is for a safe airport experience during COVID-19 pandemic. We have tested first with ICICI Bank and now have opened up to others. While the traditional mode of transaction with digital payment over-the-counter option will also be available, however, for more safety and contactless experience, one could avail the NETC FASTag option at the car parking,” CEO GHIAL Pradeep Panicker said.