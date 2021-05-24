‘Contact tracing, surveillance key to controlling pandemic’

Virus likely to stay, but can be contained through responsible human behaviour, says epidemiologist

Good public health practice entails “contact tracing and surveillance” as they are the key to handling a pandemic like COVID-19. And, lessons can be learnt how countries like South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan have managed to control the outbreaks to small numbers and prevented community transmission, said David Heymann, medical epidemiologist and professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“Rapid detection and response are very important. Contact training and surveillance will help us keep track of new outbreaks forwards and backwards, in keeping the virus transmission under check with local shutdowns when there is community transmission,” he said, participating in a webinar organised by Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH)-Hyderabad of the Public Health Foundation of India, on the weekend.

Mr Heymann underscored the need to have local communities forming the crucial base for responding to a pandemic as “contact tracing cannot be done centrally”. The experience of United Kingdom, Europe and even United States is that unlike the countries mentioned above, they “waited and watched till the healthcare systems got overwhelmed”.

However, vaccination of 60% of population in UK has helped, and he advocates quick one-dose vaccine (he mentioned Astra Zeneca or Covishield) to give some modicum of protection to the vulnerable population. “Every vaccine is working so at least one dose should be given to protect the vulnerable first and then the younger can be attended, though they could transmit faster if infected,” he said.

The professor, who was involved with the World Health Organisation in control of the Ebola virus, said transmission is but “one-third of the virus possibly and the latest variant could possibly causing 30-40% more infection, however human behaviour is important”.

The coronavirus is likely to stay and become endemic, yet it can be contained through human behaviour by not holding huge gatherings whether political or religious. Quick vaccination and natural immunity will help us through, but we all have to do a “better job” at it, he said. “If we are not close to one another, the viruses will not spread. What is most important is people take their own risk assessment in ensuring they don’t move out without a face mask covering nose and mouth, keeping social distance and washing hands,” he maintained.

The professor also called for genome sequencing rates to be increased from 5-10% to keep track of the virus mutations within the country but it was also very difficult to predict when the variants of concern will arise as they are very unstable, he added.

IIPH Hyderabad director G.V.S. Murthy, registrar M. Jayaram and IIPH-Bengaluru’s Giridhara R. Babu also participated.