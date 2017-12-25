Consumer protection councils in all districts soon

The Telangana government will take all steps to strengthen consumer organisations and set up District Consumer Protection Councils in all the 31 districts soon, said Minister for Finance, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Eatala Rajender here on Saturday. Speaking at the National Consumer Day celebrations organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies at the Secretariat, the Minister said that the new amended Consumer Protection Act, 1986, is expected to be passed in the current session of Parliament.

The Telangana government is determined to build good systems, be it through the ‘She Teams’ which keep a vigil on those who harass women in public places, or acting against illegal card clubs where crores of rupees change hands, or acting strictly against those indulging in adulteration of food items, etc. The Minister advised people not to get carried away by misleading advertisements on hair growth, fair complexion or to lose weight. Media should also be responsible while airing such campaigns, he added.

Justice B.N. Rao of Consumer Disputes Redressal Cell said, out of 4,328 cases, 2,144 cases had been disposed of and 2,184 cases were pending as on December 1. He also said digital and financial literacy should go hand in hand in view of increasing digital transactions and online purchases, and the rights of e-consumers should be protected.

Confederation of All Telangana Consumers Organisations Chairman Gowri Shankar Rao and honorary Chairman M. Srinivasa Rao said more focus should be towards consumer education and rights. Govt. departments should acknowledge the complaints filed by the consumers to improve their credibility, they added.