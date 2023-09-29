Consumer panel awards ₹5,000 compensation to aggrieved commuter

September 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Khammam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited to pay ₹5,000 as compensation to a passenger towards damages for causing mental agony and inconvenience to him based on a case filed by the latter with the commission.

In his complaint, V. Narendra Swaroop, a Khammam-based advocate, said that he took an elevator to board a train on January 18, 2019, at L.B. Nagar Metro station.

He said that he had to go to the other way to attend nature’s call in the absence of toilets on the way where he arrived at to board the train. An amount of ₹10 was deducted from the prepaid travel card, which he swiped to move to the other way and come back to the original path after attending nature’s call, he said.

Alleging that it was ‘deficiency in service’ on the part of the HMRL in ‘not providing’ toilets on both sides, he sought compensation towards damages, inconvenience and the agony he suffered.

Apart from awarding a compensation of ₹5,000 to the complainant, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the HMRL to refund ₹10 towards deducted amount from prepaid card of the commuter and also pay ₹5,000 towards the costs of litigation to the complainant.

It further directed the HMRL to disseminate the information to passengers in Metro stations about how to obtain a free card to go from one side to another in case of emergency.