Consumer panel asks Home Centre to pay ₹25,000 compensation

Company also told to refund cost of sofa set

After Home Centre claimed that a product sold at a discounted price was not covered under warranty as it was not handled properly, a district consumer commission found the statement contradictory and directed the company to pay ₹25,000 compensation for a sofa set that developed tears.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – II, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by Niyathi Reddy (39) against Home Centre at Inorbit Mall and its head office (opposite parties).

The complainant stated that on January 28, 2018, she bought a sofa set for ₹61,020, a discounted price, and claimed that the opposite parties assured her that it is durable and comes with a one year warranty. But, within four months, it developed tears, and she opined that the product was of inferior quality. On July 11, 2018, she informed the opposite party of the issue, who registered a complaint, sent a representative to inspect the sofa set, and promised to resolve the issue. She claimed that the company also told her that the sofa set would be replaced, but did not do so.

However, Home Centre denied all allegations and claimed that the tears developed due to improper and inadequate maintenance. The product, they further stated, was not covered under warranty, and this was brought to the attention of the complainant in an email sent on July 25, 2018.

Taking the evidence placed on record, the commission stated that on the one hand, the tax invoice filed by the opposite parties does not show that the product is not covered under warranty, but on the other, in the email sent on July 25, 2018, it stated that the damage “has occurred due to improper or inadequate maintenance of the product, hence, we deeply regret to inform you that warranty shall not apply in this case’.

“In order to evade the refund and replace the product, the opposite parties had taken different versions and thus admitted the case of the complainant as evidenced in Ex. B3,” the commission stated, with Ex B3 being the e-mail.

The commission held that the opposite parties had indulged in unfair acts and deficiency in service and directed them to refund ₹61,020, pay ₹25,000 compensation and imposed costs of ₹10,000.