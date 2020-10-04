Consumer forum rules in car owner’s favour

HYDERABAD

Mahabubnagar Collector, forest official directed to pay ₹3.21 lakh hire charges, ₹25,000 compensation

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum – Mahabubnagar directed the Mahabubnagar District Collector and Forest Settlement Officer to jointly pay ₹ 3.21 lakh as hire charges for a car and another ₹ 25,000 as compensation to complainant who said that he was not paid after offering his services.

The Forum, with president M Anuradha and member K Venkateshwarlu, was dealing with a complaint filed by K Anjaneyulu (38), a resident of Mahabubnagar town, who said that his car was hired by forest settlement officer for ₹ 24,000 per month for a period of one year from April 3, 2017. The complainant claimed that hire charges were not paid for a year despite the vehicle being used on several occasions, even as several payment reminders were made.

The complainant also said that whenever payment requests were made, he was told that bills which were sent to the Treasury were pending approval. He also alleged that he was given advance receipts stating that these would be credited to his bank account, but this did not happen. He further alleged the pattern continued for a year. This, he said, caused him monetary losses and humiliation. Later, the complainant sent a notice demanding that the issue be settled, but this was allegedly was not done.

The Forum noted that both respondents had chose not to respond to notices sent to them. It also stated that keeping the documents placed on record, it is clear that the office of the forest settlement officer had entered into an agreement with the complainant, and that ₹ 3,21,750 is due to him.

In an ex parte order, and taking into consideration the evidence placed on record, the forum directed the respondents to pay the due amount as well as ₹ 25,000 as compensation. Costs of ₹ 5,000 were also imposed.