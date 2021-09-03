Consumer forum raps TSSPDCL for defective meter

HYDERABAD

03 September 2021 19:15 IST

Orders ₹25,000 compensation for overcharging consumer, disconnecting power supply

Pulling up the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company for overcharging a consumer due to a defective electricity meter, a consumer commission directed it to pay ₹25,000 as compensation.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad bench, comprising president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao, and members P.V.T.R. Jawahar Babu and R.S. Rajasree, was dealing with a complaint filed by Bura Srinivas (46), a government teacher, and S. Dhanalakshmi (52).

The complainants stated that their premises is powered by a domestic electric connection. While the bills received for the months of January 2020 to May 2020 were between ₹584.08 and ₹725.04, the bills for June 2020 and July 2020 shot up to ₹23,095 and ₹25.950, respectively. They claimed that these were ‘false’ bills and approached the Assistant Engineer of the TSSPDCL with a complaint. They paid ₹120 for testing the meter.

The commission noted that the TSSPDCL had disconnected power and in the meantime, the complainants filed an interlocutary application seeking its restoration. They also sought the commission’s intervention in restraining the TSSPDCL from demanding the excess amount. The commission stated that the power company was directed to restore power, and accept payment of arrears, except the amounts as mention on the disputed bills. The meter-testing showed that it was defective.

“The complainants suffered a lot due to the defective meter of the opposite party. The acts of disconnection of power supply upon the part of the opposite party amounts to high quantum of negligent and deficiency of service that leads to adoption of unfair trade practice,” the commission stated.

In an ex-parte order, apart from directing the TSSPDCL to pay compensation, costs of ₹5,000 were also imposed.