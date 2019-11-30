Consumer electronics firm to set up facility in Hyderabad

Consumer electronics major Skyworth Group, on Friday, entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government for setting up a manufacturing facility in the State with an investment of $100 million in a phased manner.

Chairman of Skyworth Group Lai Weide signed the MoU in the presence of IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

Skyworth group is a $5 billion conglomerate in consumer electronics and manufactures a wide range of products. The list includes LED TVs, set top boxes, lithium batteries and a complete range of white goods.

Skyworth will be investing $100 million in phases to set up state-of-the-art manufacturing base under the name Radiant Appliances and Electronics. Skyworth and METZ brand LED TVs are already into production. In the second phase, it will add manufacturing latest generation lithium batteries for electric vehicles and air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines.

In the release, Mr. Weide said “Skyworth is highly encouraged by the electronics manufacturing industry supportive policies of Telangana government. Besides bringing high quality manufacturing skills, scale of economy through very efficient supply chain, Skyworth will be bringing the futuristic products for Indian consumers. Executive Vice President Wang Zenjun said India is very strategic market under Skyworth’s global expansion plans.

Mr.Rao said the decision of Skyworth to chose Hyderabad for its manufacturing base will will generate employment opportunity for more than 5,000 people. He also highlighted the investor friendly industry policy of the State government and availability of skilled manpower, infrastructure and excellent national and international connectivity.