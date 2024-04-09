Consulting, tech top recruiters at ISB management programme placements  

April 09, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 394 companies that had registered for the PGP placements at the Indian School of Business made 1,206 job offers.

Over 70 first-time recruiters hired from ISB and several students got multiple offers, the B-school said on April 8, without mentioning the salaries offered by the companies.

Consulting and technology sectors were the top recruiters, making more than 50% of the offers. Around 10% of the total offers came from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, while 25 international offers were made for diverse geographical locations.

Companies also made significant offers for roles in product management, sales and business development and digital marketing and transformation. Global capability centres (GCC) and mobility companies were also among the recruiters, ISB said.

As many as 866 students had graduated from the postgraduate programme in management (PGP) class of 2024 at its Mohali and Hyderabad campuses.

