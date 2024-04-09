GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consulting, tech top recruiters at ISB management programme placements  

Global capability centres and mobility companies were also among the recruiters, ISB said

April 09, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 394 companies that had registered for the PGP placements at the Indian School of Business made 1,206 job offers.

Over 70 first-time recruiters hired from ISB and several students got multiple offers, the B-school said on April 8, without mentioning the salaries offered by the companies.

Consulting and technology sectors were the top recruiters, making more than 50% of the offers. Around 10% of the total offers came from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, while 25 international offers were made for diverse geographical locations.

Companies also made significant offers for roles in product management, sales and business development and digital marketing and transformation. Global capability centres (GCC) and mobility companies were also among the recruiters, ISB said.

As many as 866 students had graduated from the postgraduate programme in management (PGP) class of 2024 at its Mohali and Hyderabad campuses.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.